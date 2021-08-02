4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $398,500

You Must See These Gorgeous VIEWS!!! LAKE VIEW home on quiet cul-de-sac in Ivy Hill, 4 B.R./3 bath, quality built, immaculate, well maintained brick ranch... large, lush landscaped lot w/ mature trees & refreshing POOL w/newer liner & cover (2016)& NEW HEAT PUMP. Main floor includes beautiful oak flooring in foyer, L.R., D.R. & hall, large eat in kitchen w/island & bar, separate dining room, living room, family room with gas log fireplace, Master B.R. w/updated en-suite, 2 additional bedrooms & hall bath with granite counter. Large enclosed Sun Room, with separate A/C & heat, 2 decks with newer trex decking, vinyl railing & retractable awning. FULLY FINISHED LOWER LEVEL: ideal to accommodate large or extended family with Guest Bedroom, large full bathroom with laundry closet & 2 large living areas, fireplace w/ stove insert, large built-ins, office with window, storage room, outside entrance to pool & exterior, dedicated outside storage & workshop, garage & carport. Great Home!