Classy brick Colonial in Forest is fabulous ~ the meticulously landscaped yard is gorgeous, and wait until you tour this home with remodeled kitchen, stainless appliances, granite, pantry, and oversized 2-car garage just off the kitchen. So many dining options: bar area, breakfast area, formal dining room, OR, take dinner on the expansive rear deck, ideal for grilling, or enjoying the sunrise with a latte. MUST see 3-D Tour and FLOOR PLAN! Oh, that's not all of the updates and upgrades ... the master bathroom has just been remodeled in November, 2021 ... AND, new plush carpet (high grade) installed in December 2021. LOVE at first sight! Second level boasts master with walk-in closet, plus two other bedrooms, and bonus room used as bedroom, two full bathrooms, and laundry. Terrace level unfinished but ready to be transformed into a man cave, family room, theatre room, or use as storage. The convenience of this home, the lovely yard, just a delightful place to call HOME!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lynchburg man was charged with murder and other offenses after police discovered a dead woman who had been missing for more than two weeks.
A Moneta woman died after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Bedford County, police said.
The latest coronavirus surge has caused cases to rise so rapidly in Virginia that the line depicting the state's single-day increase of 8,756 infections on Christmas Eve was nearly vertical.
Fifteen years after starting her first EMT classes, Capt. Candace Brown of the Lynchburg Fire Department has received this year's prestigious, competitive Governor’s Award for Outstanding Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Prehospital Provider in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The box found inside the Robert E. Lee pedestal is a time capsule. But it's not what they were looking for.
Masonry workers did indeed find a time capsule in the Lee pedestal. But officials discovered Wednesday that it's not the time capsule they were looking for.
The risk of carbon monoxide poisoning in your home skyrockets during the winter months. Learn how you can protect your family from this invisible threat.
Hardie said she intends to continue coaching and teaching younger volleyball players via area clinics or the Heart of Virginia travel program.
Prep Notebook: Brookville, LCA standouts highlight Class 3 all-state teams; Glass' Wood gets first-team nod in Class 4, and more
Brookville's Tayshaun Butler and Liberty Christian's Dillon Stowers each received first-team accolades in Class 3.
The nonprofit urban farm Lynchburg Grows is offering holiday boxes for the first time this year.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.