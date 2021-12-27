4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $399,900

Classy brick Colonial in Forest is fabulous ~ the meticulously landscaped yard is gorgeous, and wait until you tour this home with remodeled kitchen, stainless appliances, granite, pantry, and oversized 2-car garage just off the kitchen. So many dining options: bar area, breakfast area, formal dining room, OR, take dinner on the expansive rear deck, ideal for grilling, or enjoying the sunrise with a latte. MUST see 3-D Tour and FLOOR PLAN! Oh, that's not all of the updates and upgrades ... the master bathroom has just been remodeled in November, 2021 ... AND, new plush carpet (high grade) installed in December 2021. LOVE at first sight! Second level boasts master with walk-in closet, plus two other bedrooms, and bonus room used as bedroom, two full bathrooms, and laundry. Terrace level unfinished but ready to be transformed into a man cave, family room, theatre room, or use as storage. The convenience of this home, the lovely yard, just a delightful place to call HOME!