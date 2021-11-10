4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $399,900

Welcome home to 1184 Lake Shore Drive. This classic colonial all brick home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths and located in sought after Lake Vista. If open floor plan is what you are looking for, this is the home for you. Large eat in kitchen with tons of cabinets opens up to great room with cozy woodstove. Step out to your screened porch and enjoy the view of the KOI pond and lovely landscaping. Main level laundry and Mud room. Formal living and dining rooms could easily be used as home offices. Upstairs features 4 generous sized bedrooms. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, enormous walk in closet with built ins. Master bath with double sinks, jacuzzi tub and picture window. The finished basement is the perfect place for the kids to hang out, it also includes a workshop and a 1 car garage. Amenities include the pool, tennis and Lake access. Convenient to schools, shopping and restaurants.