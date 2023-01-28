4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $415,000

This beautiful, high-end luxury townhome in the peaceful, quiet neighborhood of Sleepy Oaks is in a great location and move-in ready! It boasts an open floor plan with hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room, custom blinds, built-ins, electric fireplace, as well as stylish barn doors, light fixtures, plenty of room, and privacy! Upstairs has three lovely bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a loft area, and a large laundry room. The basement is a nicely appointed finished apartment with kitchenette, laundry, bedroom, full bathroom, and living area. This home is warm, inviting, and absolutely beautiful! Come see it today, because it won't last long!