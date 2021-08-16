4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $415,000

RARE FIND! 4/5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home in sought after Ivy Lake Subdivision! Beautiful brick home with 2 car garage has so much to offer. Master bedroom w/ensuite bath, spacious bedrooms, main level laundry, granite kitchen counter tops! Step out of the breakfast area onto a beautiful sun room that overlooks a flat, white picket fenced in backyard. Perfect for children, pets and entertaining! New windows installed 2011, 2013 new water heater, remote control gas logs. Enjoy low county taxes, less than 5 miles from elementary, middle and high school and convenient to shopping! This home has been well maintained and well insulated. Home is a must see! WON'T LAST LONG!!