If you have a large family or just need plenty of space & you want a huge level yard for your children or pets to play in this is it.Offering almost 4200 sq ft of finished living space this 4 bdrm 3 1/2 bath home in Forest is a must see.New Bamboo flooring on the entire 2nd floor,new vinyl plank flooring on the entire terrace level,new architectural roof in the last 12 months,new deck & deck stairs ,new glass sided porch rails on the front porch & newly sealed asphalt driveway.The 1st floor offers a formal DR,kitchen w/granite countertops,glass tile backsplash,computer work desk + breakfast bar,breakfast area w/sliding doors to deck,huge family room w/gas log FP + a half bath & a 2 car garage.The 2nd floor has a huge master bdrm w/vaulted ceiling,2 walkin closets,ensuite bath,full hall bath w/2nd bdrm access,3rd bdrm & huge 4th bdrm/gameroom.The terrace level offers a large den w/granite topped wetbar,exercise area,gas log FP & 3rd full bath.Fenced garden area,grapevines,4 fig trees
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $419,700
