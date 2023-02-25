This Immaculate 4BD/3.5BA One-Owner Two Story Home in Forest, is Everything a Buyer wants in New Construction w/out the Hassles. Less than 18 months old, this Home is NEW, BUT NOT - Homeowners have taken care of things the Builder typically doesn't. Relax w/ Friends or Family on the Covered Rocking Chair Front Porch or Private Back Deck Overlooking the Spacious Back Yard. The Interior of this Turn-Key Home was Methodically Planned & Professionally Executed to Satisfy the Expectations of any Buyer. The Stunning Interior has Laminate & Ceramic Tile Floors throughout and Main Level offers: Open Floor Plan; High End Kitchen w/ Island; Spacious Breakfast Area; Great Room w/ Back Deck Access; Laundry Room; Half Bath; and Main Level Master Suite (Attached Full BA w/ Dual Vanity, Soaking Tub, Tile Shower & WIC). The Second Level is comprised of: 2nd Master Suite w/ Full BA; Two Additional BDs; and Hallway Full BA. BONUS: Full Unfinished Basement Perfect for Storage or Expansion; No HOA!