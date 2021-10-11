Beautiful Old World English Tudor on the golf course in Ivy Hill with mountain and lake views. Many spacious & large rooms. Two wet bars, and lots of closet space. The third walk-in closet measures 8x7. This is the perfect home for entertaining guests inside or outside on the large patio and deck. First time on the market in almost 18 years. Don't let it get away. Call for your private showing today! Owner is a REALTOR licensed in Virginia.
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $419,900
