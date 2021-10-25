4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $424,900

Fabulous two-story home in the desirable Autumn Run Neighborhood has been well maintained by the original owner. The welcoming entrance with a two-story foyer leads into the family room with a cozy stone fireplace & an abundance of natural light which opens into the spacious kitchen with granite countertops, a center island, a formal dining room & an office (could be a small 5th bedroom). On the second level, you will find the master suite plus 3 additional bedrooms and laundry...all on the same floor! Radiant barriers have been installed in the attic for energy efficiency. The unfinished basement allows you to finish it as you wish & has been roughed in for a 4th bath. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining outdoors on the deck, patio, or around the pool (27 ft round above ground - 4 yrs old). The property also features a fenced-in garden, a storage shed, and a chicken coop which all convey. This home has it ALL! Please wear masks & use hand sanitizer provided on the kitchen island.