4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $425,000

Gorgeous home in Forest with 4 nice sized bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Main level laundry, beautiful open kitchen with eat up bar just steps from the screened in porch and large deck. Formal Dining, along with office or sitting room. Fully finished terrace level that includes a very large den, office/guest room, fireplace and full bathroom with 10' ceiling all walking out to a very large flat and fenced-in yard and patio! Open Friday 8/6 from 4-7pm and Saturday 8/7 10:30-2:00 Agents welcome and bring your buyers

