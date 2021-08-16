4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $429,900

This sumptuous home sits on half an acre in the desirable Autumn Run neighborhood of Forest. You're welcomed into the great room through the two-story foyer. The indoor entertaining space is accented by hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and gas log fireplace. Meals are prepared in the well-appointed kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. The main level master features a recessed ceiling, an ensuite with separate shower, jacuzzi spa tub & a walk-in closet. The formal dining, laundry, two-car garage & a half bath finish the first level. The second level features three additional bedrooms & one full bathroom. A full unfinished basement allows for future expansion with a roughed in bath. The outdoor entertainment space is the highlight of this home! The fenced in back yard is perfect for relaxation or hosting friends & family. The large Trex deck, outdoor kitchen with concrete countertops, and hot tub with space for eight sets this home apart.