This sumptuous home sits on half an acre in the desirable Autumn Run neighborhood of Forest. You're welcomed into the great room through the two-story foyer. The indoor entertaining space is accented by hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and gas log fireplace. Meals are prepared in the well-appointed kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. The main level master features a recessed ceiling, an ensuite with separate shower, jacuzzi spa tub & a walk-in closet. The formal dining, laundry, two-car garage & a half bath finish the first level. The second level features three additional bedrooms & one full bathroom. A full unfinished basement allows for future expansion with a roughed in bath. The outdoor entertainment space is the highlight of this home! The fenced in back yard is perfect for relaxation or hosting friends & family. The large Trex deck, outdoor kitchen with concrete countertops, and hot tub with space for eight sets this home apart.
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Following several outbursts from members of the public, the Bedford County School Board momentarily paused its Thursday night meeting and removed the public from the meeting room.
“I have perfectly fit patients, not on any medications, working, not obese, not diabetic, and yet they’re on mechanical ventilators right now because of the COVID virus,” said Dr. Jeremy Hardison.
- Updated
Though the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority still struggles to retain correctional staff, its administrator said an inmate barricade Tuesday…
Surrounded by 50 of her closest friends and family Saturday, Virginia Jefferson celebrated her 109th birthday in style at a farm house in Appomattox.
A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man from a December shooting at the James Crossing was struck down by a judge on Thursday.
The former treasurer of Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball was sentenced Monday to just over a week in jail after pleading guilty to embezzling from it.
Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Bedford County on July 26 and announced Friday that charges are pending against the driver.
Lynchburg City Schools reported four cases of COVID-19 this week and 13 additional staff and students were quarantined due to possible exposure. Students returned to school Wednesday.
Police are looking for suspects after a Fort Avenue business was robbed.
The topic of whether to remove a Confederate monument from the Nelson County courthouse grounds has drawn heavy discussion and differing viewpoints.