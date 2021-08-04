Tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac on over 1.5 acres, 1123 Mistwood offers 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, a finished basement, & more! You are welcomed with beautiful landscaping at the front entrance,& upon entering be greeted with open living spaces & arched doorways guiding you throughout the main level. Enjoy a formal dining room off the kitchen, as well an open living room with gas log fireplace & deck access. The main level is concluded with a secluded office space off the main entrance, & garage access from the kitchen. Find four spacious bedrooms upstairs, including the master suite, featuring tray ceilings, multiple walk-in closets,& master bath complete with whirlpool tub & large step-in shower. Two more full baths, as well as the laundry room finished off the second level. A finished basement provides endless possibilities with a large open area,full bath, & outside access. Whether entertaining guests, or just need room for your growing family 1123 Mistwood has the space in & out!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Farm Basket is changing ownership for the third time in its 56-year history.
Sunday’s homicide on Park Avenue marked the eighth in Lynchburg so far this year, a figure that police say is edging close to making 2021 one of the deadliest years in recent memory.
As COVID-19 transmission begins to pick up, Lynchburg General Hospital is again starting to see the number of infected patients in the double …
A lawsuit Liberty University has filed against former president Jerry Falwell Jr. has survived its first round of legal challenges.
- Updated
Police: Man arrested in Lynchburg homicide
The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for suspects after a shooting at Sandusky Park Saturday night.
Prominent members of the community, former players, and a host of others teed it up for 18 holes with one goal in mind: Supporting the Appomattox football coach in his recovery from multiple myeloma.
I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…
"There have been so many great players, coaches and teams to come out of this town," Altavista boys basketball coach Casey Johnson said. "We really wanted to start honoring them because we felt like something was missing."
A man accused of murdering his friend and roommate last week by beating him repeatedly in the head was denied bond Wednesday.