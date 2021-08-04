 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $439,900

Tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac on over 1.5 acres, 1123 Mistwood offers 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, a finished basement, & more! You are welcomed with beautiful landscaping at the front entrance,& upon entering be greeted with open living spaces & arched doorways guiding you throughout the main level. Enjoy a formal dining room off the kitchen, as well an open living room with gas log fireplace & deck access. The main level is concluded with a secluded office space off the main entrance, & garage access from the kitchen. Find four spacious bedrooms upstairs, including the master suite, featuring tray ceilings, multiple walk-in closets,& master bath complete with whirlpool tub & large step-in shower. Two more full baths, as well as the laundry room finished off the second level. A finished basement provides endless possibilities with a large open area,full bath, & outside access. Whether entertaining guests, or just need room for your growing family 1123 Mistwood has the space in & out!

