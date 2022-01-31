 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $439,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $439,900

Beautiful, exceptionally clean & well maintained 4 bed 3 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought-after Ivy Hill community! You'll enjoy the chef style eat-in kitchen boasting a 6-burner gas range with pot filler, granite countertops, tile backsplash, double wall ovens, French door refrigerator, and two large pantries. Main level offers beautiful hardwood floors in large family & dining rooms. Cozy fireplace in the bonus family room with French doors leading to the 24x 12 deck. Relax & listen to the peaceful Ivy Creek from the screened-in porch & the deck. Upper level offers 4 beds & 2 baths including the master with en-suite bath & walk-in closet, hardwood floors, & large hallway linen closet. Lower level offers a walkout basement with a separate workshop, laundry room with countertops, built-in shelves, washtub, and brand new LG washer and dryer. Brand new upper level heat pump, recently commercially washed exterior, pumped septic system & air duct cleaning.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert