4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $439,900

Beautiful, exceptionally clean & well maintained 4 bed 3 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought-after Ivy Hill community! You'll enjoy the chef style eat-in kitchen boasting a 6-burner gas range with pot filler, granite countertops, tile backsplash, double wall ovens, French door refrigerator, and two large pantries. Main level offers beautiful hardwood floors in large family & dining rooms. Cozy fireplace in the bonus family room with French doors leading to the 24x 12 deck. Relax & listen to the peaceful Ivy Creek from the screened-in porch & the deck. Upper level offers 4 beds & 2 baths including the master with en-suite bath & walk-in closet, hardwood floors, & large hallway linen closet. Lower level offers a walkout basement with a separate workshop, laundry room with countertops, built-in shelves, washtub, and brand new LG washer and dryer. Brand new upper level heat pump, recently commercially washed exterior, pumped septic system & air duct cleaning.