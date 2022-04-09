4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $439,900

Located in Farmington at Forest. Pull into your unique stamped concrete driveway and step into this two story home with rock accents. Home features a grand foyer entrance leading into the open great room with gas log fireplace & direct access onto the grilling deck for optimal entertaining with private view of conservancy land and adjoining walking trails. The kitchen boasts a large work island, stainless appliances, decorative backsplash, & seamless granite throughout. Open dining area to host large gatherings. Main level office featuring coffered ceilings right off of the front entrance. Main level owner's retreat with tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, and attached bath boasts whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, & double sink vanity. Level 2 hosts 3 spacious rooms all with large walk-in closets, and full bath convenient to all three. Main level laundry/mud room and 2 car garage. Unfinished terrace level below for expansion potential & unlimited storage space. View 3D Tour!!