4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $440,000

Don't miss this beautiful, luxury home in Farmington with a spacious kitchen, large bedrooms including vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and over-sized room above the garage. This lovely home has all the extra features such as large screened-in porch, oversized kitchen island, gas range, walk-in pantry, fenced yard, beautiful walk-in tiled master shower with free-standing tub and master bedroom on the main level. Located in beautiful Farmington neighborhood, close to shopping, schools & restaurants, with access to the clubhouse & gym with pool membership option available!

