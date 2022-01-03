 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $449,900

Proposed NEW CONSTRUCTION-This Craftsman style home, the Cherbourg by Frank Betz, is an inviting plan set on a crawl space which includes a first floor laundry, master suite, and office/bedroom with full bath in addition to great room with stone fireplace and gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, breakfast area and formal dining area. The second floor has two additional bedrooms, a full bath and bonus room. The builder will be adding 450 square feet to the plan to bring the total living space to 2,550 square feet. You may have the option to customize your home with a satisfactory contract signed early in the construction process. Pictures are similar to actual build.

