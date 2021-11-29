Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath updated home in Ivy Hill located on a quiet cul-de sac is just waiting for your family. Plenty of outdoor space for the kids to play and a large deck and screen porch perfect for entertaining. Come inside to a large foyer with a dining room to the right and den to left, ready for everyone to spread out and relax. Head back to the kitchen and a true chefs delight with stainless steel 6 burner gas cooktop with pot filler and range hood, double oven, microwave, side by side fridge with lower freezer, updated cabinets, and granite countertops. The kitchen is central to the large living room with fireplace and the den so everyone is involved. Head upstairs for 4 bedrooms including the master with en-suite bath or downstairs to two large areas perfect for game rooms, playrooms, storage or even additional bedrooms. Don't miss the workshop area for dad! Ivy Hill offers golf, a pool, tennis, and much more at a reasonable membership fee. This home is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $449,900
