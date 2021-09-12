Impeccable brick colonial on 1.37 acres in desirable Forest Lakes neighborhood! Far from standard contractors grade, this one-owner-built home shines with detail~ from the entrance lighted by a soaring palladian window and flanked by a delightfully sized LR and separate DR, thru to a kitchen with granite and birch cabinets, adjoining a dining area graced by a bay window~and the Greatroom! Gratifying upgrades include crown molding, oak floors, 3-car garage with 8' doors (your 4WD truck will fit), central vac, stamped concrete, (full) propane tank to fuel GRm frpl & custom blinds for the upsized bright windows. Perfectly situated stairs lead to 4 Brs/2 full baths~ The 15'x20'Owners Br has a picture window and dbl tray ceiling, 9x9 WI closet, jetted tub and luxurious shower. Hall bath has split vanity/tub-toilet room. High-ceilinged basement adds 2 more large rooms, stubbed out for a bathroom, & 2-car-deep garage/workshop! $76/mo HOA includes clubhouse, pool, tennis, trash!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Where crepes once were flipped, burritos will soon be rolled.
Lynchburg is now seeing a new all-time high of daily new COVID-19 cases that continues to surpass last year’s numbers.
A Lynchburg man has been charged in connection with a series of curbside waste fires in Lynchburg earlier in the summer and was granted bond on Tuesday.
Alan Bumgarner, a youth sports coordinator for Amherst County’s recreation and parks department and former Amherst County School Board member,…
'We get to tell a different story:' Virginia unveils what will replace the 1887 time capsule inside Lee monument
- Updated
The Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue is coming down Wednesday morning. The day before the planned removal, Virginia officials unveiled the 39 artifacts chosen to capture the modern era.
Clark Todd Scully, Jr., 72, of Big Island, died after a Monday-afternoon crash, police said.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
After Sept. 11, 2001, Johnathon Roberts, of Lynchburg, knew that "I was done not knowing what I was going to do with my future."
Amid rising hospitalization rates, Centra Health has started releasing information on the number and severity of its coronavirus cases.
- Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles couple who were convicted of helping steal $18 million in COVID-19 relief funds are on the lam after cutting off their ankle monitors, the FBI said.