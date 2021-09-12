 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $450,000

Impeccable brick colonial on 1.37 acres in desirable Forest Lakes neighborhood! Far from standard contractors grade, this one-owner-built home shines with detail~ from the entrance lighted by a soaring palladian window and flanked by a delightfully sized LR and separate DR, thru to a kitchen with granite and birch cabinets, adjoining a dining area graced by a bay window~and the Greatroom! Gratifying upgrades include crown molding, oak floors, 3-car garage with 8' doors (your 4WD truck will fit), central vac, stamped concrete, (full) propane tank to fuel GRm frpl & custom blinds for the upsized bright windows. Perfectly situated stairs lead to 4 Brs/2 full baths~ The 15'x20'Owners Br has a picture window and dbl tray ceiling, 9x9 WI closet, jetted tub and luxurious shower. Hall bath has split vanity/tub-toilet room. High-ceilinged basement adds 2 more large rooms, stubbed out for a bathroom, & 2-car-deep garage/workshop! $76/mo HOA includes clubhouse, pool, tennis, trash!

