 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $459,900

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $459,900

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $459,900

Great property tucked back in the woods, beautiful landscaping with fish pond, all on 6.37 acres. Large kitchen with center island, lots of cabinets & windows line wall to let in lots of natural light. Hardwood floors on most of main level. Living room w/gas logs & sunroom off back. Two master suites, and lots of room for kids or guests. Fireplace in master bedroom and sitting room. Basement has a full bath, recreation room and office space with a wood stove. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert