4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $459,900

Great property tucked back in the woods, beautiful landscaping with fish pond, all on 6.37 acres. Large kitchen with center island, lots of cabinets & windows line wall to let in lots of natural light. Hardwood floors on most of main level. Living room w/gas logs & sunroom off back. Two master suites, and lots of room for kids or guests. Fireplace in master bedroom and sitting room. Basement has a full bath, recreation room and office space with a wood stove. Convenient to shopping and restaurants.