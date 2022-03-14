 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $462,400

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $462,400

This Spacious & Well-Maintained 4BD/3BA Brick Cape Cod is part of the Highly Desired Jefferson Forest School District and is located within the Much Sought-After Forest Lakes Community, offering access to the Community Lake, Pool & Tennis Courts - Amazing Bonus for Families with Children! The Gorgeous Exterior is Highlighted by its Expansive Screened Porch Overlooking the Lake, Covered Back Patio & Two Driveways for Ample Parking. The Home boasts HW, Carpet & Tile Floors through most of the Interior and offers: Spacious Living Room; Kitchen w/ Heated Counters & Garage Access; Dining Room w/ Scr Porch Access; Main Level Master Suite w/ WIC & Full BA (Double Vanity / Jetted Tub / Shower); and Three Spacious BDs w/ Shared Hall Full BA on 2nd Lvl. Full Terrace Lvl includes Finished Den w/ Wood Burning FP; 3rd Full BA; Laundry Room; and Unfinished Area for Workshop/Storage w/ Walkout to Patio. BONUS: Newer Roof; HVAC w/ Built-In Humidifier System; and Low Bedford County Taxes!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After review, Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books from school libraries

After review, Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books from school libraries

After reviewing 11 challenged books found in certain school libraries in the Bedford County Public Schools system following a request to do so by the Bedford County school board in light of some parents raising concerns over the content of certain titles last November, BCPS administrators and book review committees made the decision not to remove any of the challenged titles from school libraries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert