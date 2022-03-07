Great House in Great Location! All brick 2-Car Garage with screened-in rear porch on a fantastic lot in Candlestick Park in Forest, VA. Hardwood flooring on the main level, large open kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, ceramic flooring, ample cabinets with a built-in desk. Owner's bedroom is upstairs with a private bath, huge walk-in closet, and walk-up attic (floored) for storage. Three large bedrooms, guest bath has double bowl vanity sinks. Terrace level is partially finished with a half bath, high ceilings, entertainment bar, gas fireplace, large sliding door. Unfinished side of the basement has double doors that walk out to a fabulous and level backyard with a treehouse and fire-pit area. Private screened in porch and open area below. Other features include: Two (2) Heat Pumps (less than 5 years old), and central vacuum, owned propane tank.
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $464,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: A new cafeteria-style Southern comfort food eatery is opening Monday in the Plaza shopping center.
A Halifax man charged with first-degree murder and nine other crimes in connection with a Lynchburg homicide will be evaluated for his sanity …
Ukraine native Andrew Moroz, teaching and vision pastor at Lynchburg’s nondenominational Gospel Community Church, has followed developments out of his home nation with hope and anxiety.
"The 1100 and 1200-blocks of 15th Street are currently closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic and a large police presence is expected for several hours. Residents are asked to shelter in place and all others are asked to avoid the area," police said.
No embarrassing curtain calls, no showboating, no gleeful shock at what she'd just accomplished. Just one wave after finishing her final race. And then, with a modest smile, the champ was gone.
It’s been nearly a week since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, and one University of Lynchburg professor is warning Central Virginia residents …
After interviewing three finalists for Bedford County's vacant District 7 school board seat, the board on Thursday appointed Christopher Danie…
"This is a meet to remember."
Though the barn at Bedford-based Cedar Oaks Farm has been open since last year for indoor weddings and some events for local churches and orga…