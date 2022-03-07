 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $464,900

Great House in Great Location! All brick 2-Car Garage with screened-in rear porch on a fantastic lot in Candlestick Park in Forest, VA. Hardwood flooring on the main level, large open kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, ceramic flooring, ample cabinets with a built-in desk. Owner's bedroom is upstairs with a private bath, huge walk-in closet, and walk-up attic (floored) for storage. Three large bedrooms, guest bath has double bowl vanity sinks. Terrace level is partially finished with a half bath, high ceilings, entertainment bar, gas fireplace, large sliding door. Unfinished side of the basement has double doors that walk out to a fabulous and level backyard with a treehouse and fire-pit area. Private screened in porch and open area below. Other features include: Two (2) Heat Pumps (less than 5 years old), and central vacuum, owned propane tank.

