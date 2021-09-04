 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $464,999

Beautiful like new 2 story home with the grand foyer with wainscoting and coffered ceiling. The main level master bedroom has the coffered ceilings ad huge walkin closet with its own bath tiled shower, double sinks. Open floor plan with kitchen and great room having vaulted ceiling, cedar beams, soft closing cabinets, large island,6 burner cook top gas stove and wall oven. Gas logs in stone fireplace in great room, rec room and bed room upstairs. 2 car garage, gas hot water tank and outdoor patio with stone fireplace. Sprinkler System in the front and backyard.

The Bedford County treasurer’s office and commissioner of the revenue’s office will be closed from Sept. 16 through Sept. 24 as the county transitions to a new tax system meant to offer more online services to Bedford County residents, and improve tracking and managing of tax billing and collections in the County, Bedford County officials announced Monday.

