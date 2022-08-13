4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $468,000

Don't miss this beautiful, luxury home in Farmington built by Foster Builders with a spacious kitchen, large bedrooms including vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and over-sized bedroom or bonus room above the garage. This tasteful home has all the extra features such as large screened-in porch, oversized kitchen island, gas range, walk-in pantry, fenced yard, beautiful walk-in tiled master shower with free-standing tub and master bedroom on the main level. Located in beautiful Farmington neighborhood, close to shopping, schools & restaurants, with access to the clubhouse & gym with pool membership option available!