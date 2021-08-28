****Open House this Sunday!! August 29,2021****Beautiful like new 2 story home with the grand foyer with wainscoting and coffered ceiling. The main level master bedroom has the coffered ceilings ad huge walkin closet with its own bath tiled shower, double sinks. Open floor plan with kitchen and great room having vaulted ceiling, cedar beams, soft closing cabinets, large island,6 burner cook top gas stove and wall oven. Gas logs in stone fireplace in great room, rec room and bed room upstairs. 2 car garage, gas hot water tank and outdoor patio with stone fireplace.
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $469,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
We’ve had to say goodbye to some beloved musicians, athletes, actors and more. Here's a look at the stars we've lost so far in 2021, through July.
WATCH NOW: Video of 'abduction' outside Target store in Virginia was actually 6 teens in an SUV with only 5 seats
- Updated
The surveillance video from a Target store in Midlothian appears to show a disturbing scene: a teenage girl approaches an SUV that has slowed to a stop outside the store and, after a conversation with someone inside, walks to the rear of the vehicle, where she suddenly is grabbed by one of the passengers and placed into the trunk area.
Liberty University announced Thursday that it’ll be enacting a campus-wide quarantine until Sept. 10 as it experiences its highest rate of COVID-19 cases on campus to date.
The number of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization in Lynchburg continues to climb rapidly.
Amherst County voters will decide in the Nov. 2 election if a Richmond-based company can proceed with constructing a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium i…
Virginia police union wants to ban ticket quotas after State Police official urged writing 5 per day
- Updated
The Virginia Police Benevolent Association says it is working with state lawmakers to draft legislation banning ticket-writing quotas for law enforcement agencies across the state.
The Virginia Department of Health has recommended Amherst County Public Schools temporarily close all of its secondary schools starting Thursd…
Rookies is coming to Rivermont.
Amherst County High School was closed Tuesday after "several" COVID-19 cases were reported Monday evening, the school division said.
Nelson County Public Schools will be closed Friday for several reasons, including an investigation into an incident at the high school.