4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $469,900

Enjoy main level living in Farmington at Forest with a bonus bedroom upstairs! This new construction features three bedrooms on the main level with a master suite w/ bath and walk-in closet off of front end of the home are two other bedrooms with a full bath located conveniently in between. Past the two bedrooms, you'll walk in to an open living and dining space with fireplace and plenty of natural light pouring in. Off of the living room, walk out onto your covered porch and patio, a space perfect for entertaining guests or unwinding in the evenings. The spacious bonus bedroom upstairs features a full bath and closet, and could double as an office or extra living space. Enjoy main level living with the endless possibilities of an extra room upstairs, as well as a two car garage, and front and back porches.

