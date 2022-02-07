4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $474,900

This Spacious & Well-Maintained 4BD/3BA Brick Cape Cod is part of the Highly Desired Jefferson Forest School District and is located within the Much Sought-After Forest Lakes Community, offering access to the Community Lake, Pool & Tennis Courts - Amazing Bonus for Families with Children! The Gorgeous Exterior is Highlighted by its Expansive Screened Porch Overlooking the Lake, Covered Back Patio & Two Driveways for Ample Parking. The Home boasts HW, Carpet & Tile Floors through most of the Interior and offers: Spacious Living Room; Kitchen w/ Heated Counters & Garage Access; Dining Room w/ Scr Porch Access; Main Level Master Suite w/ WIC & Full BA (Double Vanity / Jetted Tub / Shower); and Three Spacious BDs w/ Shared Hall Full BA on 2nd Lvl. Full Terrace Lvl includes Finished Den w/ Wood Burning FP; 3rd Full BA; Laundry Room; and Unfinished Area for Workshop/Storage w/ Walkout to Patio. BONUS: Newer Roof; HVAC w/ Built-In Humidifier System; and Low Bedford County Taxes!