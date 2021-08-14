 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $475,000

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $475,000

Beautiful like new 2 story home with the grand foyer with wainscoting and coffered ceiling. The main level master bedroom has the coffered ceilings ad huge walkin closet with its own bath tiled shower, double sinks. Open floor plan with kitchen and great room having vaulted ceiling, cedar beams, soft closing cabinets, large island,6 burner cook top gas stove and wall oven. Gas logs in stone fireplace in great room, rec room and bed room upstairs. 2 car garage, gas hot water tank and outdoor patio with stone fireplace.

