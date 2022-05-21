4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $489,900

Stunning single owner home with preferred floor plan in West Crossing. Home includes a grand entry with archways and extensive mill work. Grand entry leads you into the great room, accented by high ceilings, hardwood floors and a stone fireplace. Spacious kitchen featuring white custom cabinetry, seamless granite, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Dining space comes with a large bay window bringing in plenty of natural light. On the main level, the primary bedroom includes a bath with a double sink vanity, jacuzzi tub, tiled walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. Main level also includes two additional bedrooms, full bath, laundry room, and a two car garage. The upstairs boasts a very spacious 20x16 bedroom with full bath.