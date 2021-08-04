You Will Love This Beautiful One Owner Home Offering a spacious two story foyer boasting soaring ceilings with tons of natural light! A two-level grand Staircase greets you as you enter the front door. Enjoy your separate living room or main level den/office as you enter the home! family room offers a Floor-to-ceiling Rock Fireplace right off the kitchen! Enjoy your Morning Coffee from your Rocking Chair Wrap Around Front Porch. Your formal dining room is privately tucked away right off of the kitchen. This home offers so much privacy along with an open floor plan! All Brick With Beautiful Windows, Formal Areas, Hardwoods, & Gourmet Kitchen With Center Island, Granite Countertops. Pampering Master Suite With Whirlpool Tub, Tile Shower And 3 Other Large Bedrooms. Huge Laundry Room On Second Level W/ Laundry Sink. The terrace level was completed with game room, 5th bedroom with adjoining bath, and a great room! This home is minutes from 460 convenient to Liberty University & Roanoke!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Farm Basket is changing ownership for the third time in its 56-year history.
Sunday’s homicide on Park Avenue marked the eighth in Lynchburg so far this year, a figure that police say is edging close to making 2021 one of the deadliest years in recent memory.
As COVID-19 transmission begins to pick up, Lynchburg General Hospital is again starting to see the number of infected patients in the double …
A lawsuit Liberty University has filed against former president Jerry Falwell Jr. has survived its first round of legal challenges.
- Updated
Police: Man arrested in Lynchburg homicide
The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for suspects after a shooting at Sandusky Park Saturday night.
Prominent members of the community, former players, and a host of others teed it up for 18 holes with one goal in mind: Supporting the Appomattox football coach in his recovery from multiple myeloma.
I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…
"There have been so many great players, coaches and teams to come out of this town," Altavista boys basketball coach Casey Johnson said. "We really wanted to start honoring them because we felt like something was missing."
A man accused of murdering his friend and roommate last week by beating him repeatedly in the head was denied bond Wednesday.