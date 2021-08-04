4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $489,900

You Will Love This Beautiful One Owner Home Offering a spacious two story foyer boasting soaring ceilings with tons of natural light! A two-level grand Staircase greets you as you enter the front door. Enjoy your separate living room or main level den/office as you enter the home! family room offers a Floor-to-ceiling Rock Fireplace right off the kitchen! Enjoy your Morning Coffee from your Rocking Chair Wrap Around Front Porch. Your formal dining room is privately tucked away right off of the kitchen. This home offers so much privacy along with an open floor plan! All Brick With Beautiful Windows, Formal Areas, Hardwoods, & Gourmet Kitchen With Center Island, Granite Countertops. Pampering Master Suite With Whirlpool Tub, Tile Shower And 3 Other Large Bedrooms. Huge Laundry Room On Second Level W/ Laundry Sink. The terrace level was completed with game room, 5th bedroom with adjoining bath, and a great room! This home is minutes from 460 convenient to Liberty University & Roanoke!