 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $498,000

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $498,000

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $498,000

Fabulous 2-story brick Colonial, first time ever on the market, boasting lovely views, amazing sunsets, .79 acre lot with large back yard perfect for outdoor entertaining, perhaps a future play ground or pool. Step inside to beautiful hardwoods, neutral paint, soaring foyer flanked by living room and formal dining room. Beautiful kitchen open to the den with fireplace. Cooking will be fun with lots of cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, large pantry. Breakfast are for casual dining or take dinner on the huge deck and watch the colorful sunsets. Peninsular offers seating, such a functional space. Second level features huge master with pampering master bath, walk-in closet, so much space. Terrace level is open for discussion: use for storage, OR finish with more sq. ft. as man cave, guest bedroom, rec room, or as your needs evolve. VERY NICE HOME!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert