4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $498,900

Imagine yourself in the incomparable luxury of a lake front home! This private Lake Vista retreat offers water views from many areas of the home including the living & dining area upon entrance. Gorgeous kitchen with wine chiller, granite counters & more lake views. All 4 bathrooms remodeled along with many other updates through out home. Main level Master with en-suite including a stunning shower and tub. Main level laundry, 3 fireplaces including one gas and 2 wood burning. Gorgeous deck that spans over 50 feet for your evenings of entertainment or time of relaxation. Plenty of space on the terrace level with more lake views, den & bedroom with a full bath and an unfinished storage area.