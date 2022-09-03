OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 2-5 PM. Updates abound in this builder's completely custom home! You will not find another home like this one in the entire Farmington Neighborhood. Main level bedroom and full bath would be a well-appointed guest suite or perfect mother-in-law suite. Upgraded lighting, moldings, cabinets, flooring and appliances. Two car garage, mud room, pantry, and laundry on the first and second floor. Closets are walk-in and have organizational systems. Built-in on one side of the gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, screened in patio has wiring for tv, Closets are walk-in and have organizational systems. It backs up to wooded area where there will be no home behind. Garage has 453 sq ft of space. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Liberty Christian phenom last week was named the top running back in the nation for the Class of 2025 and the 19th-rated player for the class overall by recruiting outlet 247Sports, which pegged four stars on the youngster in the process.
RUSTBURG — A Campbell County judge said Wednesday he will review a request from the attorney of a Lynchburg man found guilty of rape in a case…
A lawsuit against Centra Health centered on a January 2016 shooting that paralyzed an Amherst County man in the process of seeking psychiatric…
RUSTBURG — A Concord man pleaded guilty Wednesday to having a "hoax" explosive device as law enforcement searched a residence in Campbell Coun…
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Lynchburg.
As many 19-year-olds like Ali Curcio prepare to return to college campuses this month, Curcio herself is looking ahead to a different challeng…
A Bedford man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the July 2021 beating death of his friend and roommate was sentenced Tuesday to one year in jail.
Bryant Farm is the heart of Virginia Chestnuts, a group of five chestnut farms reintroducing the former staple crop back to Virginia.
A federal judge Thursday ruled evidence in civil litigation involving Liberty University and a former communications executive shows the ex-em…
One northbound lane of U.S. 29 in Amherst County remains closed after a tractor-trailer crash, authorities said.