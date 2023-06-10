Welcome to 6918 Cottontown Rd, a stunning property boasting 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and This luxurious home features two master suites on the main level, an in-home office, and an open-plan living area that is perfect for entertaining. The gourmet open kitchen is equipped with a large center island opening up to the living area. You'll also get to enjoy low/no maintenance backyard. This is a must see and you'll fall in love with the character as soon as you walk in!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $517,900
