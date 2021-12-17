Beautiful home under construction. Estimated completion November 2021. Beautiful craftsman home, large back yard. Hardwood on main level. Customs cabinets with granite tops. Make this your home now!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $519,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
In response to recent challenges to multiple books, some of which are available at certain Bedford County high schools, BCPS staff outlined the division's policy for handling challenges to books during December's school board meeting.
For 13 weeks, Liberty Christian regularly ran over opponents. Their talent and speed went unmatched through the regular season, and then for f…
Reports of Republican poll watchers and others disrupting and harassing Lynchburg poll workers on Election Day have prompted discussion on eme…
A Forest woman died after a two-vehicle crash the evening of Dec. 9 in Amherst County, police said.
The Lynchburg Police Department is considering whether to scrap its plans to construct a new headquarters on Kemper Street and instead opt for…
A new pizza shop is opening on 5th Street in the former site of Daughters and Sons Pizza.
Fire and rescue departments across the region have been facing staff shortages of fire and EMS employees, putting a strain on both emergency service workers and the communities they serve. These staffing shortages are reflective of a nationwide trend, according to regional fire and EMS department leaders.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Bedford County.
Disciplined, fundamental-based football. Tons of speed on offense and special teams. A defense that locks down the opposition whenever it nears the red zone.
The Batter Bar has opened its own brick-and-mortar location on Main Street in Lynchburg.