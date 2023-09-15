Forest Schools and Corner lot in Walkers Crossing Subdivision. New Kitchen backsplash and granite countertops, new 6" gutters, new expanded large outdoor patio and stairs. Interior features high ceilings, Open concept, Large Formal Dining and living room, and Tons of natural light. Upstairs huge master with sitting room perfect for an office or reading nook. 2 additional bedrooms, with jack and jill bath and 4th bedroom and full hall bath. Bonus room over garage could be a bedroom, office, or media room. Lots of closet space. Full unfinished basement for storage or future expansion for endless possibilities: workout room, guest room, or media room!