So many upgrades this builder's personal home in Autumn Run, a modified and enlarged version of Frank Betz's 'Cobblestone Glen' plan. Granite countertops, craftsman trim, wainscoting, ceramic and hardwood floors, and a ceramic tile master shower are just a few of the highlights of this home. Enjoy the comfort of the Living Room complete with built-ins and fireplace. The adjoining kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, a coffee bar, and an island with bar overhang, all perfect for entertaining/gathering. Rounding out the first floor is a separate office as well as a finished heated and cooled garage that could be used as a game room. The second floor offers a large Master Suite complete with a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. There are three more BRs on the second floor in addition to a spacious laundry room. Storage is no problem in this home with the walk-up attic. Finally, enjoy warm evenings on the large front porch or grilling out on the 12 x 24 covered back porch.