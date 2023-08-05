Located in the beautiful Great Oaks community, this home is not one to miss. You will feel at home as you walk through the front doors and see a two-story great room ready to greet you. Just off the great room you will see your main level master and en-suite. The first floor also holds a large laundry room that connects to your two car garage as well as a variety of dining areas. Do not forget to take time to explore a beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets. Upstairs you will find three more bedrooms as well as an additional bathroom. Finally, you cannot forget the beautiful outdoor entertaining space featuring a screened in porch and a fire pit built for a crowd. Come and see it today!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $525,000
