4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $529,900

Gorgeous new construction on quiet Harborough far off the main entry roads in Farmington. GUESS WHAT ~ BUY NOW and you'll be able to make selections, almost like a custom home! This beautiful home is a classic from the white exterior and traditional black shutters. Relax on the cozy front porch, or enjoy diner on the back deck, so many optios to enjoy the outdoors. Dining room/office offers versatility, and flows nicely to great room, large kitchen and breakfast area. You'll love and appreciate the custom drop zone/mudroom area, and just a few steps to the garage. Second level boasts 4 bedrooms, two full baths, and privacy. En-suite primary will be a welcoming retreat at the end of the day with tile shower, double vanity, walk-in closet. Full unfinished basement ready to be finished or use for storage, rainy day activities for children, exterior entrance. CALL TODAY for your private showing!

