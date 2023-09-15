Exceptionally maintained brick home in JF/New London School district. Beautiful home in centrally located Forest neighborhood close to 460. Amazing kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, travertine backsplash. 4 Bedrooms (2 Master suites) with main level bedroom to serve as guest or mother-in-law suite. Tons of extra square footage in the basement to entertain and expand. Too many upgrades to list them all, this is a must see and will not last long.