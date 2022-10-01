MUST SEE!! Immaculate 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Forest is move-in ready! Come visit during the open house or call to schedule a private tour before it is gone.
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $538,000
MUST SEE!! Immaculate 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Forest is move-in ready! Come visit during the open house or call to schedule a private tour before it is gone.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Tuesday night at Kwik Stop on Old Forest Road.
A Campbell County man won big recently in the Virginia Lottery.
A Virginia mother of two is missing, and her family said Friday they think she might have died in a fiery wreck on Interstate 85.
There might be good news on the horizon for the offense heading into this weekend’s matchup at Old Dominion (6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+).
A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Washington, D.C., man to a year and a half behind bars for a wreck last year in Amherst County that left his si…
David Lipscomb got into rocks after he struck gold — fool’s gold — at a construction site in Charlottesville.
The Madison Heights Youth Baseball Association struck out on a bid to host a World Series tournament in 2024 in large part because of the appe…
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
AG: Lynchburg woman indicted in fraud case
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.