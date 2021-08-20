 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $540,000

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $540,000

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $540,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION-This Craftsman style home, the Cherbourg by Frank Betz, is an inviting plan with a full finished Walkout lower level with family, wet bar overlooking the lake, additional guest bedroom and full bath. Potential in-law Suite. The first floor includes a laundry/mudroom, master suite, and office/bedroom with full bath in addition to great room and gourmet kitchen. The second floor has two additional bedrooms, a full bath and bonus room. This beautiful home will give you 3,516 square feet of finished living space including your luxurious lower level. You may have the option to customize your home with a contract signed early in the construction process. Pictures are similar to construction

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Public transit bus set to launch in town of Bedford
Local News

Public transit bus set to launch in town of Bedford

After several years of brainstorming, a public transit bus is scheduled to launch in the Town of Bedford. Called the Otter Bus, the public transit system, in an effort led by the Bedford Community Health Foundation, will provide rides in a loop through the Town of Bedford aiming to provide access to needs like healthcare, food sources, and places of work.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert