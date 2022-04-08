GORGEOUS brick home on 1.80 acre lot in Walkers Crossing, built by Deitz Lilly, elegantly designed with MAIN LEVEL master, plus second main level bedroom with adjacent full bath (perfect for guests who cannot maneuver steps). Step from the cozy brick front porch into the huge 2-story foyer open to the formal dining room with columns and Great Room with massive detailed gas fireplace. Fabulous kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, large breakfast bar, and spacious breakfast area overlooking the lush backyard. Gorgeous master suite, pampering master bath, walk-in closet. Second level boasts two other bedrooms, bonus room that could be used as 5th bedroom, plus office area, Jack-N-Jill bath, bonus room. Lower level finished with huge family room, 4th full bathroom, wired for a second gas log fireplace, and home theater, finished room with no windows or closet could make ideal theatre room.
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $545,000
