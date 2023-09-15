An idyllic country farm house that is situated on a large private lot with stunning seasonal views of the Peaks of Otter and Blue Ridge sunsets. Featuring a spacious layout with an open floor plan. With 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, there is plenty of room for family members and guests, as well as a main level master suite. In addition the kitchen has been thoughtfully updated. The terrace level presents additional possibilities, serving as an in-law suite with a full kitchen or the flexibility for multigenerational living potential or rental income. In addition to the spacious main house the property includes an attached two-car garage, a separate 2 story garage for convenient parking, as well as other out buildings offering abundant space for vehicles and equipment. Overall, this picturesque country farm house with its breathtaking views, spacious layout, and thoughtful features would undoubtedly make for a wonderful place to call home!