Stunning one-level beauty in Forest. Fabulous floor plan, incredible details, over-sized 2-car garage. You'll love the brick, the stone entryway with barrell ceiling, and step inside to pure luxury. The coffered ceilings are breathtaking, great room with beautiful fireplace, custom built-ins, access to the covered back porch. Open floor plan with spectacular kitchen, center island ideal for seating, gas range, stainless appliances, beautiful cabinetry and counter tops, breakfast nook. You'll love entertaining, enjoy dinner parties in the formal dining room, also with coffered ceiling. Private en-suite primary with pampering bath, double vanity, tiled shower, jetted tub, walk-in closet. Two other bedrooms on main level with Jack/Jill bath, drop zone, laundry room with cabinetry, powder room. Second level features huge bonus room ideal for movies or game nights, giant closet, and separate bedroom large enough for multiple beds (dorm style) with large closet, full bathroom. WOW!