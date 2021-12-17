4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $549,900

Beautiful custom home built as builders personal home, farmhouse style home with all the charm you'll love, and a very desireable open floor plan with total main level living. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR and FLOOR PLAN! Step inside and prepared to be amazed at this stunning home. Gorgeous foyer, unique rounded staircase, main level master sure to please with large closet and pampering master bath. Gorgeous kitchen, so functional, with center island, granite, stainless appliances, and open to the huge dining area and great room with beautiful fireplace. Access to the back covered porch for grilling and dining outside. Separate laundry room features lots of cabinets, folding station, and leads to the oversized garage. Second level boasts second bedroom suite and two other bedrooms, ideal for privacy and guests. Lower level offers walk-out unfinished basement space ready to be finished for more sq. ft., or use for storage. JF schools, close to shopping, restaurants, low Bedford County taxes.