So much room in this 4 BR, 3.5 Bath home! Private 2.21 acre wooded lot. Main floor has large foyer w/open staircase, half bath, formal living & dining rooms. open kitchen to breakfast area & den w/gas log fireplace & built-ins, and huge all-season room w/its own mini split for heating & cooling, and deck. Newer range, dishwasher, & microwave. 2nd floor has huge master suite w/room for nursery, home office, or sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, & private bath. 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, & laundry room complete the 2nd floor. Terrace level has large family room, workshop area, & plenty of storage room. Storage area also under all-season room. Washer, Dryer, & 2 mounted TVs to convey as is. Newer gutter guards!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Madison Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash in Amherst County early Jan. 18, according to Virginia State Police.
A lawsuit against Purpose Driven Events accuses the concert promoter of breach of contract for failure to pay for work performed.
Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 have been fluctuating between 150 to 175 patients in Centra's three area hospitals during the past week.
Glenn A. Trent is one of those Lynchburg names — easily recognizable from the side of tow trucks and from the sign on a 12th Street business.
Campbell County Public Schools will begin giving parents the option to decide whether or not to make their children wear masks during school, …
The mission of the Nelson County Education Association is to advocate for Nelson County Public Schools employees. NCEA recently conducted a te…
A man was arrested Tuesday in Lynchburg in connection with the death of his 2-month-old daughter, city police said.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Campbell County.
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.
At its first meeting of 2022, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 18 appointed David Pugh, a 10-year veteran of the board, as its chair.