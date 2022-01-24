 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $549,900

So much room in this 4 BR, 3.5 Bath home! Private 2.21 acre wooded lot. Main floor has large foyer w/open staircase, half bath, formal living & dining rooms. open kitchen to breakfast area & den w/gas log fireplace & built-ins, and huge all-season room w/its own mini split for heating & cooling, and deck. Newer range, dishwasher, & microwave. 2nd floor has huge master suite w/room for nursery, home office, or sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, & private bath. 3 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, & laundry room complete the 2nd floor. Terrace level has large family room, workshop area, & plenty of storage room. Storage area also under all-season room. Washer, Dryer, & 2 mounted TVs to convey as is. Newer gutter guards!

