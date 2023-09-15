Stunning brick archway invites you into this beautiful brick custom two story home. Large open foyer welcomes you in. Living area offers gas log fireplace and access out to back deck for entertaining. Kitchen has brand new wall oven, cooktop, microwave and dishwasher. Beautiful Corian countertops with tile backsplash and pantry. All open to a breakfast area overlooking the backyard. Formal dining room for your seasonal gatherings. Den off of the foyer would be perfect for a home office. This home offers two primary suites-one upstairs-one downstairs. Main level primary suite offers high vaulted tray ceiling, spacious en suite bath with two walk in closets. The upstairs suite offers a sitting area, full bath and large walk in closet. Main level laundry room. Storage galore! Beautiful Hardwood flooring. Full framed basement for additional sq footage. Two car garage. Paved driveway. All usable 1.52 acres. Desirable Forest neighborhood close to shopping. Forest schools. A must see!