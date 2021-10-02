 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $569,900

Beautiful Farm House Design by one of the areas most reputable builders. This level lot backs up to a wooded area for privacy. Main Level Master with main level den/5th possible Bedroom and 2 full baths. 2 bedrooms and a huge bonus room/great room and a full bath in upper level! This home walks right out onto the concrete patio with no steps needed down to the yard. Your dog and young children will love it! This home offers so many beautiful details and quality you would expect in a CRM Construction home. Minutes from Forest Schools, shopping, medical, and dining yes you feel like you live amongst nature with beautiful mountain views all the way home on Everett Road. This home has a 3 bedroom septic. Similar to photo.

