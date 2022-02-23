4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $592,000

Located at the end of the culdesac, this home on 1 acre offers over 5000 sq ft of living area on three levels. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level were just refinished and the entire home has been freshly painted. Kitchen with granite counter tops has a walk-in pantry, eat on bar and breakfast nook. Adjoining family room with 20 foot ceilings, fireplace and wet bar. There is a main level bedroom and full bath, formal living room and 16x13 formal dining room for large get togethers. 2nd level features the master bedroom with access to private deck, master bath with his/her vanities and a hugh walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms with a jack and jill bath and walk-in closets in each. The lower level has a 42 x 14 rec room, full bath and three additional rooms that could be the perfect craft room, office, or rainy day playroom. Two new decks and screen porch