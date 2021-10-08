 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $599,000

Ohhh the Mountain Views are AMAZING! This Beautiful Contemporary features MAIN level living at its best with lovely outdoor spaces too. Concrete drive leads to 3 car Garage & covered front porch. Wall of windows along the back offers the views from most rooms! Stone gas log fp and 13 ft illuminated tray ceiling in Great Room, 11 ft ceilings elsewhere. The kitchen is Awesome- >30 ft of granite counterspace, raised bar easily seats 5 - 6, center island, pull out shelves, soft close drawers, custom cabinetry and 2 pantries. Separate Dining Room also. Master Suite on right has coffered ceiling, sitting area, 2 WICs, Bath has large, separate vanities, water closet, soaking tub & walk in lighted shower with rainfall & regular shower heads! 2 BRs on left - 1 with it's own private bath, the second shares the main 3rd bath. Front 4th BR as office. You'll love the back patio - tall wood ceiling with fans, the views, a tv and hot tub! Garage storage room & attic, Whole house generator & more!

